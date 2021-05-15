The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $340.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HD. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $232.70 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

