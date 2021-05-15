The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

BATRK stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

