The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $57.14 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of Entergy worth $57,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $107.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

