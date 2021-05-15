The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of FirstEnergy worth $51,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,939,000 after buying an additional 254,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

FE stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

