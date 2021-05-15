The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 385,227 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,227 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $48,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.88 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

