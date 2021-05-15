The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in The New York Times by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,230 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after buying an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $75,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,105,000 after acquiring an additional 556,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $26,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $42.94 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

