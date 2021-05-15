The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,184 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 256,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.