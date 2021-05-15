The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $178.34, but opened at $171.84. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Walt Disney shares last traded at $169.53, with a volume of 332,689 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

