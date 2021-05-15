The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,855.84

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,855.84 ($24.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,841.50 ($24.06). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,868.50 ($24.41), with a volume of 352,478 shares traded.

WEIR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,884.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,857.36.

In other news, insider Clare Chapman purchased 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total transaction of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31).

The Weir Group Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

