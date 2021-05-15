The Wendy’s Company Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

