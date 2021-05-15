The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $28.50 at Wedbush

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

