The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.090-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,795,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,386. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

