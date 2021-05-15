The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.090-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 7,795,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,386. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

