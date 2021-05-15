TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 over the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

