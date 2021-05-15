Thisoption (TONS) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 155.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 29% against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $4.69 million and $784.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00095989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.46 or 0.00575475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00238338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.67 or 0.01209334 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.34 or 0.01206616 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.