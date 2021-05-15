ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.81 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 1,133,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,153. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

