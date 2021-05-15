Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Director David C. Mathewson Purchases 350,000 Shares

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Director David C. Mathewson purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

Shares of TLRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberline Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

