Titan Medical (TMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 million during the quarter.

Titan Medical stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.18.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Earnings History for Titan Medical (TSE:TMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit