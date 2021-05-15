TitanSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $217.72 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $217.72 million and $9.74 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00008422 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.39 or 0.01106038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00114169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

