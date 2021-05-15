Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

