Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after buying an additional 414,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 284,386 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

