TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.64

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.22. TomTom shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 152,175 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

TomTom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

