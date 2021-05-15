Towerview LLC Sells 166,000 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Towerview LLC decreased its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the period. Lands’ End comprises approximately 4.4% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lands’ End by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lands’ End by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $139,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,569. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

