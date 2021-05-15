Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.71 billion-$285.71 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

TM traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 315,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,898. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day moving average is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

