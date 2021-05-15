Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Reduced by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

