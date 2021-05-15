Traders Buy High Volume of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLX)

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,091 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,296% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

SLX opened at $63.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $68.22.

Get VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 83.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the first quarter worth $75,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $230,000.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.