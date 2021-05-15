Traders Buy Large Volume of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,180 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 621% compared to the average volume of 580 call options.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,788,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

