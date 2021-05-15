Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,744 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 200 call options.

Shares of RENN stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Get Renren alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.