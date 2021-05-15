Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$13.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.33.

NYSE:TT traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,214. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

