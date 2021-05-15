Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $95.47 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.53.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

