Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock worth $4,130,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average is $157.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $106.76 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

