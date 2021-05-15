Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Jay M. Gratz Sells 2,140 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

