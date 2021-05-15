Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

