Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 937,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,985. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

