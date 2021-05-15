Trias (old) (TRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.74 Million

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Trias (old) has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Trias (old) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Trias (old) has a total market cap of $16.74 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.70 or 0.01114646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00115102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About Trias (old)

Trias (old) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

