Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.96.

TSE TCN opened at C$13.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$7.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.73.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

