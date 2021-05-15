trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $2.60

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

TRVG has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

