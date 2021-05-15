Truist Securiti Weighs in on Bally’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bally’s in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

BALY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Bally’s stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. Bally’s has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

