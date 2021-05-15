TUI’s (TUI) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their reduce rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 321 ($4.19) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TUI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on TUI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 260.25 ($3.40).

TUI stock opened at GBX 422.70 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 398.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 400.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of -0.91. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22).

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of TUI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

