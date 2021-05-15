Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NYSE:TUP opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.