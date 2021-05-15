TurtleNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $708.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001884 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 234.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

