U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

USPH has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.07. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

