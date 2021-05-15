U.S. Well Services (USWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. On average, analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.78 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

