UBS Group Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $170.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.39.

RL stock opened at $136.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.18, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after buying an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $61,911,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after purchasing an additional 442,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

