UMA Price Hits $24.40 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $61.04 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $24.40 or 0.00051085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00088249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.01115300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00114175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061440 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,432,592 coins and its circulating supply is 60,460,913 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

