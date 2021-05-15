Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

UNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE UNS opened at C$14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.39 million and a PE ratio of -16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.19. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$14.95.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

