UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

