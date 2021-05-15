Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce sales of $65.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.76 million to $67.34 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $61.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $257.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $265.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $261.22 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $269.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

UVSP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 53,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $857.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,015 shares of company stock worth $180,000. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

