Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits One Day Volume of $9.02 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $210.02 million and $9.02 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.00 or 0.00043544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00089055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.38 or 0.01105859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00065399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00114286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

