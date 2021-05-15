Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Utz Brands stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
